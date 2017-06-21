Carnevali: ‘Roma might want Berardi’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali admits “Roma could be interested” in Domenico Berardi.

The Giallorossi have appointed former Neroverdi Coach Eusebio Di Francesco as Coach, and with the departure of Mohamed Salah, Berardi has been linked as a possible replacement.

“We hope Berardi can make the same choice as last season,” Carnevali told Premium Sport after the presentation of new Coach Cristian Bucchi.

“That means staying at Sassuolo. We’d love him to become our symbol, it would be nice to continue with him.

“That said, choices have to be made by more people, and we have to understand what he wants to do.

“Roma could be interested because he was one of Di Francesco’s most important players, but they haven’t made any advance so far

“Last year we received so many offers, this year there are even more. We hope he will stay, but there are other players in Serie A.

“Whoever wants to stay has to be wedded to the Sassuolo project, so it’s up to him.

“I hope I don’t hear from Roma anymore!”