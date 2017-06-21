Inter ask for Valero

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially told Fiorentina they want to sign Borja Valero, according to reports.

It’s believed the Nerazzurri already have a deal with the Spanish midfielder, so now they must convince his club to sell him.

Today the respective sporting directors, Piero Ausilio and the Viola’s Panteleo Corvino met for lunch in Milan.

According to Sky Italia, the meeting ended with the Beneamata officially asking for Valero.

Now the clubs must work to find an agreement, but Inter have the advantage that the player wants to move to San Siro.