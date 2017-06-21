NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Inter ask for Valero
By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially told Fiorentina they want to sign Borja Valero, according to reports.

It’s believed the Nerazzurri already have a deal with the Spanish midfielder, so now they must convince his club to sell him.

Today the respective sporting directors, Piero Ausilio and the Viola’s Panteleo Corvino met for lunch in Milan.

According to Sky Italia, the meeting ended with the Beneamata officially asking for Valero.

Now the clubs must work to find an agreement, but Inter have the advantage that the player wants to move to San Siro.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies