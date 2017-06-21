NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Genoa deny ‘fake news’
By Football Italia staff

Genoa have released a statement decrying “fake news” after recent rumours surrounding the club.

The Grifone have been linked with Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo, while they’re also rumoured to be in talks with the Rossoneri over Mattia Perin.

“Once again, as often happens with articles published in the local edition of La Repubblica, there are reports which are not relevant to the truthfulness of the facts,” a statement on the club’s website begins.

“They contain misleading information based on unfounded guesswork.

“This misinformation fills the spaces, having its sole target as President [Enrico] Preziosi, with these so-called newspapers devoted to propagating fake news such as today’s reports [presumed transfer meeting with Milan, offer for Montolivo, the ‘Perin incident’].

“These are part of the logic of those involved in sowing discredited and fictitious situations, which will soon be countered by the evolution of the facts, not subjects which are simply bar talk.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies