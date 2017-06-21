Milan €5m short for Biglia

By Football Italia staff

Milan could reportedly give up on Lazio captain Lucas Biglia, as they won’t raise their offer above €20m.

It was reported last night that the deal was in difficulty, and that the Rossoneri could switch their focus to Grzegorz Krychowiak of Paris Saint-Germain.

Today Milan TV is backing up those claims, but with very different figures mentioned as the sticking point for the deal.

While Sky Italia claimed the Diavolo were offering just €13m, it’s now reported that they are offering €20m to sign Biglia.

However, that is their absolute final offer, and the Biancocelesti are demanding at least €25m for the Argentinian international.

There is an agreement with Biglia to make the move to San Siro, but as things stand the Aquile will have to lower their asking price, as Milan have no intention of raising their offer.