NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Inter must double Borja Valero bid
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly asked Inter for €10m to hand over Borja Valero, but the offer on the table is only half that.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Spanish midfielder has already given the all-clear for a transfer to Luciano Spalletti’s side.

However, today’s meeting with director of sport Pantaleo Corvino hit problems.

The Viola asking price for Borja Valero is €10m, whereas Inter are only proposing €5-6m.

The 32-year-old is under contract in Florence until June 2019 and arrived from Villarreal in 2012, becoming a club symbol.

This season Borja contributed two goals and 10 assists in 40 competitive games.

