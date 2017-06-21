Official: Atalanta buy Berisha

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Atalanta have officially activated their option to buy Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha from Lazio.

He spent this season on loan in Bergamo and this evening Lazio announced that the Orobici were making the move permanent.

The 28-year-old Albania international has been in Italy since 2013, when he joined the Aquile from Kalmar FF.

This season Berisha was a key figure in Atalanta’s remarkable fourth-place Serie A finish, keeping 11 clean sheets in 26 games.

The option is believed to be worth €5m.