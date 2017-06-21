Zima: 'Best team won'

By Football Italia staff

Czech Republic and Genoa goalkeeper Lukas Zima felt “the best team won” after a 3-1 victory over Italy in the European Under-21 Championship.

Domenico Berardi’s temporary equaliser was not enough, as Gianluigi Donnarumma was slow to get down to all three goals.

“We're very happy, we knew we had to win,” Zima told UEFA.com.

“It was very important for us to keep in the hunt for qualification for the semi-finals and we now have the chance to play another important game. We have to focus on that now as we'll play again in a couple of days.

“I'm happy for the Czech Republic, but sad for my friends in Italy. However, the best team won.”