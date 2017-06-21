Berlusconi: 'I'd have kept Donnarumma'

By Football Italia staff

Former President Silvio Berlusconi insists he “would’ve found a way of keeping Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan with my abilities.”

The goalkeeper turned down a new contract worth €5m per year, but is ready to reconsider after the Rossoneri tried to bridge the gap with agent Mino Raiola.

“I’d do everything to stop Donnarumma leaving,” Berlusconi told Porta a Porta.

“However, being a lad who has the chance to earn €100m in another club, I have to wonder who wouldn’t have done the same.

“In any case, I would’ve found a way of keeping Donnarumma with my abilities, finding a middle ground to let him stay for a while at Milan and then make the big move of his lifetime.”