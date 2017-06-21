NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Roma offer €6.5m for Foyth
By Football Italia staff

Roma have made a proposal worth €6.5m to Estudiantes for their defender Juan Foyth, but face competition from Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old centre-back has attracted interest from new Giallorossi director of sport Monchi.

According to Radio La Red in Argentina, the offer has already been made for €6.5m, a decent investment.

However, Roma face competition from Atletico Madrid, who can’t make any moves until January due to their transfer ban.

The Colchoneros hope to ‘reserve’ Foyth and leave him at Estudiantes on loan.

