Sevilla: 'N'Zonzi door not closed'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus threatening to pull out of talks for Steven N’Zonzi seems to have scared Sevilla, as President Jose Castro “won’t close the door. We just want to benefit from this.”

The midfielder is their number one target for the summer, but it’s reported they wouldn’t drop from the €40m release clause.

After the Bianconeri hinted they’d look elsewhere for cheaper options, Sevilla responded.

“We have not talked about a clause with N’Zonzi,” President Castro told Spanish media.

“I won’t close the door to Juventus. We just want to emerge from this whole situation with some kind of benefit.”

Juve’s offer is believed to be around €30m, while N’Zonzi is requesting €7m per year wages.