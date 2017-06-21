Sassuolo 'keep Acerbi and Berardi'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo confirm they have rejected a Galatasaray offer for Francesco Acerbi and “want to keep” both the defender and Domenico Berardi.

“It’s true, Galatasaray made a proposal, but we did not accept it,” director of sport Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia.

“We want to keep him with us next season, but clearly many things must be decided by the player. We certainly won’t accept offers that are below his real worth.”

The reports are that Galatasaray proposed €8m plus bonuses for the defender, but Sassuolo want at least €15m.

Carnevali was also asked about suggestions Berardi will join Eusebio De Francesco at Roma.

“We have not received any offers for Berardi from Roma, only from foreign clubs. It all depends on him. We want to make Berardi a symbol of the club and hope he can make the same decision of a few years ago.

“He is worth a great deal on the market, as he’s one of the best young talents in circulation.”

Today Sassuolo formally appointed Coach Cristian Bucchi as Di Francesco’s replacement.

“We chose Bucchi to continue our project, as we have the same way of viewing football. He is a young Coach with clear ideas.

“We have already renewed the contract with Francesco Magnanelli, but also rebuild with players like Paolo Cannavaro, Gianluca Pegolo and Davide Biondini.”