Report: Salah to Liverpool for €39m

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool have reportedly finalised a deal for Mohamed Salah, giving Roma just €39m including bonuses ahead of a medical tomorrow.

The Egypt international flew into London last night, but there were several delays as final details were worked out.

Now Press Association Sport claims the two clubs have formalised the agreement worth €39m (£34.3m) including incentives, which would be considerably lower than the widely reported €45m price-tag.

Salah has already agreed a four-year contract worth €5.5m net per season.

The medical is due to take place in Liverpool on Thursday morning.

This has been the 25-year-old’s most successful ever season, scoring 15 Serie A goals with 11 assists for Roma.