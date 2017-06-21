Post new comment

Is this really the best Italy’s next generation have to offer? A squad oozing with Serie A talent were expected to not only top their European Under-21 Championship group, but also be in with a chance of winning the trophy. That may still happen, but judging by their performance in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic, the Azzurrini will need to make up a million miles well before June 30. Sadly, a Luigi Di Biagio team clocking up anywhere near that distance is even unlikelier.

Di Biagio vowed to make changes for the game against the Czechs, but why? Only the best must do for a team of Italy’s prestige at a major tournament, as Spain showed in their victory over Portugal, which makes his decision to drop Antonio Barreca, Mattia Caldara, Roberto Gagliardini and Marco Benassi all the more bewildering. Barring another impressive Federico Chiesa cameo, the Azzurrini beat Denmark 2-0 in their first match and thus, 10 of their starters that night should’ve been kept on.

Consequently, what Italy served up in Tychy was nothing short of a mess. Davide Calabria, a right-back by trade, was allowed to flounder on the left, Alberto Grassi and Danilo Cataldi ran about like headless chickens in the middle of the park and Domenico Berardi’s goal papered over another disappointing performance. The best of the incoming quartet was Bologna’s Alex Ferrari, whose block prevented a fourth Czech goal, yet he was part of a defence that conceded three.

Neither was there any discernible identity to Italy’s football. Despite seeing 10 percent less of the ball, the Czechs did something akin to sacrilege – they outwitted an Azzurrini team. Intentionally allowing Di Biagio’s side more possession, the Narodak pressed as soon as their opponents posed a threat and scored all three of their goals from counter-attacks. And for reasons only known to the CT, his defenders regularly failed to close down their opponents.

Di Biagio complained after the game that his side “didn’t keep the necessary organisation”, but surely it is his role as Coach to ensure they remain disciplined in their shape or – at the very least – take responsibility? Judging by his remarks, he failed on both counts, leaving Italy’s hopes of the knockout stages hanging by a thread. Indeed, beating Germany might not be enough as only the three group winners are guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals, along with the best runners-up.

Upon learning Italy’s squad for Poland, I was instantly suckered in by the big names. But then reality snuck in, and on further inspection, it occurred to me that only two strikers were selected – target-men Andrea Petagna and Alberto Cerri, who have scored a paltry 24 professional goals between them at club level. Di Biagio may have put all his eggs in one basket, but it highlights naivety on his part - a naivety that should've been put to rest after the failure of two years ago.

Di Biagio once suggested that he “felt ready” to take charge of the senior team, but on this showing, there is little to suggest the former Roma and Inter midfielder even has a future with the most talented group of Azzurrini in years.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.