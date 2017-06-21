NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Agent: 'Banega 99% to Spain'
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain tried to get Ever Banega, but his agent insists the Inter midfielder “will 99 per cent go to Spain” – reportedly for Sevilla for €9m.

“Ever will 99 per cent go to Spain for a sum far inferior to the €13m that is doing the rounds in the media over the last few days,” representative Marcelo Simonian told Tuttomercatoweb this evening in Milan.

“An agreement has been reached.”

However, it’s not yet clear if the move will be to Espanyol or a return to Sevilla.

Sky Sport Italia claim it is Sevilla for €9m.

The midfielder arrived as a free agent last summer after his contract with Sevilla expired, but failed to make an impact and is not in new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

TMW claim that PSG have suddenly joined in the race for the Argentina international, seeing Banega as a replacement for Barcelona-bound Marco Verratti.

The Argentine would also reunite with his old Sevilla Coach Unai Emery and be able to play in the Champions League.

However, it was too late, as Banega already had his heart set on La Liga.

