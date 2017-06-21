Danilo agent meets with Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus had another meeting with Danilo’s agent today, claim Sky Sport Italia, but the Real Madrid man would rule out Douglas Costa.

The Bianconeri confirmed Dani Alves will terminate his contract by mutual consent so he can reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, so the race is on to find a replacement.

Matteo Darmian of Manchester United is an option, but Sky Sport Italia report that Danilo’s agent was spotted with Juventus directors today.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is one of the main contenders and his representative had at least three meetings with Juve.

However, Sky Sport Italia note that Fabinho is another candidate, as the Monaco man can play in a few different roles.

The big problem with both Fabinho and Danilo is that they have non-EU passports and the Bianconeri have already used up one of their two non-EU slots with Rodrigo Bentancur.

Therefore if one of them were to sign, it would effectively rule out any deal with Bayern Munich for their Brazilian Douglas Costa.

In that case, Juventus would turn all their attentions towards Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina.