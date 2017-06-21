U21: Italy qualify if...

By Football Italia staff

Italy still have a chance of getting through to the European Under-21 Championship semi-final, but beating Germany might not be enough.

The Azzurrini won their opener 2-0 against Denmark, but lost 3-1 to the Czech Republic.

As Germany crushed the Danes 3-0 this evening, what Gigi Di Biagio’s men require to qualify from Group C is becoming clear.

Italy need to beat Germany – that much is guaranteed – but would only top the group and therefore qualify if the Czech Republic don’t also get the victory against Denmark.

The Azzurrini can keep the situation in their own hands with a 3-1 victory over Germany, as it would keep them top of the group anyway on goal difference in the head-to-head records.

It’s possible Italy could be the best-placed runner-up of the three groups and reach the semi-finals if they beat Germany 2-0, although that also depends on Portugal and Slovakia, who currently have three points and a goal difference of 0.

If Italy only beat Germany 1-0 and the Czech Republic also got a victory against Denmark, the Azzurrini would finish third in Group C and therefore couldn’t even be in the running for best runner-up.