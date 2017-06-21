Bacca agent praises Marseille

By Football Italia staff

Carlos Bacca is open to the “serious and ambitious project” at Olympique Marseille, confirmed the Milan striker’s agent.

The Colombia international is not part of Vincenzo Montella’s plans, but so far he has rejected proposals from West Ham United, Valencia and Besiktas.

A breakthrough is imminent, though, as his representative praised Marseille on RMC radio.

“Ligue 1 has become an attractive league, as more and more clubs are trying to compete with Paris Saint-Germain,” said Sergio Barila.

“The presence of a great like Andoni Zubizarreta proves that OM have a serious and ambitious project. This is the World Cup year and Carlos wants to participate with his Colombia.

“That means he must choose a club that can guarantee him visibility.”