NEWS
Wednesday June 21 2017
Inzaghi up for Albania job?
By Football Italia staff

Venezia Coach Pippo Inzaghi has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Gianni De Biasi on the Albania bench.

De Biasi took Albania to their first ever major tournament, Euro 2016, but announced his resignation for a new challenge last week.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Federation have approached Inzaghi for the role.

He had one season in charge of Milan, then took Venezia to promotion from Lega Pro to Serie B this term.

It remains to be seen if SuperPippo would be prepared to take such a leap.

It seems as if he’d be supported by Giancarlo Camolese, who was linked to the Albania job yesterday, but could instead take on a different role as team director.

