Milan won't raise Biglia offer

By Football Italia staff

Milan stand firm on Lucas Biglia, refusing to raise their offer, so the Argentina international could remain at Lazio.

According to multiple sources, the two clubs are too far away from each other to reach an agreement unless something radically changes.

Biglia’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he is 31 years old, so Milan won’t propose more than €13m (according to Sky Sport Italia) or €15m plus Riccardo Montolivo (claim Mediaset Premium).

As Lazio President Claudio Lotito is demanding €25m cash with no players in part-exchange, a breakthrough seems improbable.

Milan TV claimed the proposal was €20m, but that doesn't appear to be the case.