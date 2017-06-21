Inter call Szczesny, Donnarumma stays?

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti reportedly urged Wojciech Szczesny to join him at Inter, as Juventus baulk at Arsenal’s €14.7m price-tag, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is closer to a Milan renewal.

Szczesny spent the last two years at Roma on loan and it’s widely reported the Poland international has agreed personal terms with Juve.

This would include spending a season on the bench waiting for Gianluigi Buffon’s retirement in 2018.

However, Arsenal put a spanner in the works with their demands of €14.7m for the 27-year-old shot-stopper.

Sportitalia suggest Juve are therefore turning their focus back towards Donnarumma, whose contract with Milan is due to expire in 2018.

This could be an error, as Sky Sport Italia insist Donnarumma is increasingly close to changing his mind about that Rossoneri contract extension worth €5m per year.

The signs are more and more positive, despite the furious row between Milan and agent Mino Raiola.

Juventus could find themselves left empty-handed for a goalkeeper, as now Sportitalia claim that Spalletti called Szczesny twice.

He wants the Pole to follow him from Roma to Inter, calling Szczesny his ideal ‘keeper for the team.

Samir Handanovic certainly has no shortage of admirers and made it clear he’s frustrated at Inter’s failure to qualify for Europe.