Wednesday June 21 2017
Lemina sends N'Zonzi to Juve?
By Football Italia staff

After Sevilla reassured they weren’t demanding €40m for Steven N’Zonzi, Juventus reportedly offered €32m plus bonuses or Mario Lemina.

On Wednesday it was rumoured that the Bianconeri were cooling their interest in the midfielder, considering the €40m release clause excessive.

Sevilla promptly responded through President Jose Castro, who assured “we have not talked about a clause. I won’t close the door to Juventus. We just want to emerge from this whole situation with some kind of benefit.”

This prompted a new proposal, according to Sportitalia, of €32m plus bonuses of €5-6m.

Another alternative would be to offer cash and midfielder Lemina, who would be a direct replacement for N’Zonzi in their squad.

