Dalbert opens Alex Sandro to Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Brazilian reports claim Juventus are close to a deal for Nice left-back Dalbert, which would free up Alex Sandro for Chelsea.

According to Globoesporte.com, the Old Lady are at a very advanced stage of negotiations with both the French club and the player’s entourage.

Dalbert had already been heavily linked with Inter, but they were not prepared to meet the €15m asking price.

That would not be an issue for Juve, but above all the arrival of one Brazilian left-back would mean the exit of another – Alex Sandro.

“A substantial offer has arrived for Alex Sandro,” confirmed director general Beppe Marotta today.

“We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go, because we don’t keep anyone against their will.

“But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave.”

If the reports of advanced Dalbert talks are true, then Juventus are preparing the groundwork for a potential Alex Sandro exit, especially if the rumours of a €60m offer turn out to be accurate.

The 23-year-old has a contract with OGC Nice until 2021 and has also attracted interest from the likes of Sporting CP and Inter.