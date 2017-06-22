NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Schick has Juventus medical
By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick had the first part of his medical with Juventus today, but will only complete the €25m transfer from Sampdoria after the Under-21 Euros.

The Czech international arrived in Turin this morning to take his medicals, after playing for his country’s Under-21s in their 3-1 win over Italy last night.

He will now return to Poland, where he is on international duty with the Czech Republic, to complete the medical and his move after the European Under-21 Championship.

The 21-year-old joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer and was an immediate hit in Serie A, scoring 11 goals despite being given just 14 starts.

There was a €25m release clause in his contract, but the Old Lady has opted to pay more, but split the cost over several years.

Image via juventus.com

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies