Schick has Juventus medical

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick had the first part of his medical with Juventus today, but will only complete the €25m transfer from Sampdoria after the Under-21 Euros.

The Czech international arrived in Turin this morning to take his medicals, after playing for his country’s Under-21s in their 3-1 win over Italy last night.

He will now return to Poland, where he is on international duty with the Czech Republic, to complete the medical and his move after the European Under-21 Championship.

The 21-year-old joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer and was an immediate hit in Serie A, scoring 11 goals despite being given just 14 starts.

There was a €25m release clause in his contract, but the Old Lady has opted to pay more, but split the cost over several years.

Image via juventus.com