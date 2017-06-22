Milan meet for Conti today

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent will reportedly meet Atalanta this afternoon, to try and force through a move to Milan.

The full-back is determined to join the Rossoneri this summer, and has already agreed terms on a contract.

However, the Diavolo saw a €20m bid rejected, and the Orobici have made it clear that Conti will only be allowed to leave on their terms.

The 23-year-old has threatened to snub pre-season training if a deal isn’t agreed, but it appears his agent is now trying to strike a more conciliatory tone.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Mario Giuffredi will meet with Atalanta this afternoon to present Milan’s latest offer.

The Orobici are holding out for €30m, with the previous offer set at €20m, so it’s thought an agreement could be reached for €25m plus €5m in bonuses.