NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Milan meet for Conti today
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent will reportedly meet Atalanta this afternoon, to try and force through a move to Milan.

The full-back is determined to join the Rossoneri this summer, and has already agreed terms on a contract.

However, the Diavolo saw a €20m bid rejected, and the Orobici have made it clear that Conti will only be allowed to leave on their terms.

The 23-year-old has threatened to snub pre-season training if a deal isn’t agreed, but it appears his agent is now trying to strike a more conciliatory tone.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Mario Giuffredi will meet with Atalanta this afternoon to present Milan’s latest offer.

The Orobici are holding out for €30m, with the previous offer set at €20m, so it’s thought an agreement could be reached for €25m plus €5m in bonuses.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies