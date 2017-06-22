NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Donnarumma: ‘I’ve done nothing!’
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma reportedly complained of his treatment by Milan fans - “I’ve done nothing”.

It was announced last week that the goalkeeper wouldn’t sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, following several months of talks.

However, it has emerged in recent days that talks could be re-opened with the 18-year-old, and quotes carried by La Repubblica indicate the situation is getting to the youngster.

“I’ve done nothing,” Donnarumma is quoted as saying.

“I never said I wanted to leave Milan. Why are they massacring me?”

