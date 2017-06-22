Milan in for James Rodriguez?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly looking to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, for a fee of €40m.

The 25-year-old made just 13 starts in La Liga this season, though he provided eight goals and six assists in that time.

The Rossoneri are looking for reinforcements in wide areas, as Gerard Deulofeu will not sign permanently and both La Repubblica and Corriere dello Sport believe they are interested in the Colombian.

According to La Repubblica, Rodriguez would cost €40m and would be keen to move to guarantee more playing time.

Corriere dello Sport believes the Diavolo will use their good relationship with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to push the deal through.

Mendes managed to convince Porto to sell them André Silva for less than his €60m clause, and it’s hoped he can do a similar thing with James Rodriguez.