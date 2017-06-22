Neto is Reina alternative

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are continuing talks with Juventus over Neto, reports suggest, in case Pepe Reina leaves this summer.

The future of the Partenopei goalkeeper is unclear, as he has a fractious relationship with club President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

It’s thought the Spaniard is keen to stay at San Paolo, but he wants a contract extension which the club isn’t willing to offer.

Therefore, reports Il Mattino, Napoli are looking at alternatives who could be brought in if Reina does indeed leave.

In pole position is Juve’s backup ‘keeper Neto, with talks ongoing after initial enquiries at the start of this month.

Another option is Wojciech Szczesny of Arsenal, who has not yet signed for the Bianconeri despite reports that a deal is close.

Juve are said to be offering just €5m to sign the former Roma loanee, while the Partenopei would go as high as €7m.

Other goalkeepers being followed include Alessio Cragno, Alex Meret, Mattia Perin and Jeroen Zoet of PSV.

A deal for Meret is difficult though, as Udinese are demanding €22m and Napoli’s offer doesn’t amount to even half of that.