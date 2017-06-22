NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Bacca: ‘Staying at Milan’
By Football Italia staff

Despite rumours of a move to Marseille, Carlos Bacca assures “I’ll stay at Milan”.

The Rossoneri have already signed André Silva this summer, while they are thought to be interested in Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina.

That has been taken as a signal that Bacca is not part of Vincenzo Montella’s plans, and with the World Cup on the horizon next summer, his agent hinted he’d be open to joining OM.

“It’s the transfer market, there are always names circulating in the media,” Bacca told El Heraldo.

“I’m calm, I’m happy at Milan. I like it here and I have three years on my contract. I’ll stay, I’ll be there when training resumes on July 5.”

