Nice wait for Balotelli

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has not yet returned to Nice training, but reports in France suggest a new contract is close.

The Italian international spent last season with les Aiglons, but he only had a one-year deal which will expire on June 30.

It was expected that Balotelli would move elsewhere, but in recent days it appears he’s moving toward an extended period at Allianz Riviera.

Today’s Nice-Matin reports that Super Mario told a teammate that he’d be back in training on Wednesday afternoon, but the session went past and there was no sign of him.

The reason for this is that there is so far no agreement on a new contract, but it’s thought a new deal is very close.

Yesterday, the paper reports, Nice general manager Julien Fournier met with Mino Raiola, Balotelli’s agent, in Monaco.

The talks were positive, and an official announcement about Balotelli’s future could come in the next few days.