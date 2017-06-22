Milan optimistic for Donnarumma deal

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly growing more optimistic about tying Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new contract.

It was announced last week that the 18-year-old had rejected the offer of a new deal, so it was assumed that he would leave this summer.

In recent days, however, there have been increasing reports that the goalkeeper is willing to reconsider, and now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting there is increased optimism from the Rossoneri camp.

The website believes Vincenzo Montella’s meeting with Donnarumma’s father was positive, and his family don’t want him to leave the club.

Now the Diavolo must find a contractual agreement, which will of course mean finding a deal with agent Mino Raiola.

That could be the biggest stumbling block, as Raiola has a poor relationship with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.