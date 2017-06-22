Marca: Donnarumma has Madrid deal

By Football Italia staff

Despite reports he could renew at Milan, Spanish outlet Marca says Gianluigi Donnarumma has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper is out of contract next summer, and the Rossoneri announced last week that he had rejected a new deal.

However, there have been growing rumours in recent days that the 18-year-old could reconsider, with the latest reports saying the Diavolo are optimistic about an agreement.

Contradicting those stories though are reports from Spain, with Marca stating that both Donnarumma and Monaco forward Kylian Mbappé have verbally agreed to join Los Blancos.

It will be up to Coach Zinedine Zidane to decide if he wants both players in the squad now, but Donnarumma is seen as a sensible investment.

While he could theoretically sign for free next summer, there is always the risk that he could renew or sign for someone else, so Los Merengues are willing to offer €30-€35m for him.

They believe that would be enough to convince Milan to sell, while Donnarumma could theoretically be their goalkeeper for the next 15 years.