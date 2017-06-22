‘Koulibaly has offers, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent confirms “offers” but “he’s a Napoli player and they can also reject them”.

The centre-back has been linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool, but his representative insists he’ll stay at San Paolo.

“Important players can receive offers, but at the moment he’s a Napoli player and they can also reject them,” Bruno Satin said on Radio Crc.

“Every day you can read about interested clubs, in terms of rumours you in Italy are top of the world.

“It’s nonsense, and you don’t only do it with Kalidou. There’s a healthy working relationship with Napoli.

“Chelsea and Liverpool? I always talk with these kind of clubs, but about all of my clients, not just Kalidou. I do my job, we’re in the transfer window.

“Big clubs are looking for great players, and Napoli have a lot of good, in-demand players - [Dries] Mertens, [Marek] Hamsik, [Arkadiusz] Milik, [Lorenzo] Insigne…”