Napoli rejected for Moreno?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England claim Napoli had a bid of €12.5m rejected for Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno.

The Partenopei have been quiet on the transfer market so far, focusing on keeping their current stars rather than recruiting new players.

However, the Daily Telegraph and the Liverpool Echo are both reporting that they have had an £11m [€12.5m] bid turned down for Moreno.

The Reds are demanding at least €17m [£15m] to sell the Spaniard, despite the fact that he made just two Premier League starts in the 2016-17 season.

These rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, as it has been suggested Napoli’s transfer budget is somewhere between €20m and €40m, and it seems unlikely they’d spend such a large chunk on Moreno.