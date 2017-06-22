NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Pellegrini: 'Fate in Italy's hands'
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini insists Italy’s European Under-21 Championship fate “is still in our hands” ahead of the showdown with Germany.

The Azzurrini know even a victory over Germany might not be enough after their shock 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

“We still have a chance of getting through to the semi-finals and we know our fate is still in our hands, because a 3-1 win would mean we’re sure of qualification,” said the Sassuolo midfielder.

“As far as we are concerned, we all have this incredible desire to go forward in this tournament.

“It’s true we have made some mistakes, but we also created at least seven or eight scoring opportunities against the Czechs, while they scored three from three shots on goal.

“We should’ve been more clinical and determined, so with Germany we’ll try to learn from those errors, especially as it’s our last chance to progress.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies