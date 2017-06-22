Stoke warn Roma off Shaqiri

By Football Italia staff

Xherdan Shaqiri was an option for Roma to replace Liverpool-bound Mohamed Salah, but Stoke City warned “there are no plans to sell.”

Salah underwent his medical today and is due to complete a transfer worth in the region of €45m, including incentives and bonuses.

The hunt is on for a replacement and 25-year-old Swiss international Shaqiri was mentioned as a strong candidate, despite his poor spell at Inter.

“No, there is nothing in that,” chairman Peter Coates told the Stoke Sentinel when asked about the Roma rumours.

“There are no plans to sell him either. He seems very settled with us and towards the end of the season he came back (from injury) and did well.

“We are settled with him, too, and are hoping to see a good season from him next season.”