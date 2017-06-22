De Boer set for Crystal Palace

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Frank de Boer is expected to take the Crystal Palace job in the Premier League.

The Dutch tactician managed just 14 games with the Nerazzurri in all competition before he was fired at the end of October 2016.

It now seems as if the 47-year-old is getting back in the game with a move to London.

Crystal Palace aren’t known for their stability either, as De Boer will be their eighth Coach in seven years, following Sam Allardyce’s surprise resignation.

Other candidates for the position were Mauricio Pellegrino and new Watford boss Marco Silva.

De Boer’s record at Inter was five wins, two draws and seven defeats.