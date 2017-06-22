Zenit must raise Manolas bid

By Football Italia staff

Roma are holding out for more money from Zenit for Kostas Manolas, as it’s reported the €30m offer is €5m off their target.

The Greek international was targeted by new Zenit Saint Petersburg Coach Roberto Mancini and the two clubs are in advanced negotiations.

However, talk of a deal already done seems to be premature, as Sport FM in Greece and La Gazzetta dello Sport claim the €30m proposal is not enough.

The Giallorossi are determined to get at least €35m for the 26-year-old centre-back.

Manolas is believed to have agreed a three-season contract worth over €4m per year.

Roma bought him from Olympiacos in the summer of 2014 for €13m plus €2m bonuses.