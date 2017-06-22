Zola: 'Allegri ready for big club'

By Football Italia staff

Gianfranco Zola believes Juventus Coach Max Allegri “is ready for a big international club, but he has time, while Gigi Buffon deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

The Birmingham City tactician spoke to La Nuova Sardegna newspaper about the Turin giants.

“Allegri is ready for a big international club, but he has time,” noted Zola.

“This is now really his Juventus. He showed great character and courage, performing a miracle with Mario Mandzukic’s new role. It was a bit like what Jose Mourinho did with Samuel Eto’o as a full-back at Inter.”

Buffon was hoping to win his first Champions League, but lost the second Final in three years.

“He had a remarkable career and in future would make a great Italy Coach. I remember him as a kid at Parma. It’s not easy to maintain yourself at that level for so many years and to be so admired by pretty much all players.

“He’s a legend and he deserves the Ballon d’Or, both as a champion and as a man. He sent out a strong message when he thought it was right to do so.”