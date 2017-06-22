NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Sevilla: 'In Banega and Bacca talks'
By Football Italia staff

Sevilla President Jose Castro confirms “Carlos Bacca is an option and we are negotiating with Ever Banega, working to bring in people who know Spanish football.”

The Liga outfit are known to be in talks with Inter for the return of Banega, just one year after he left as a free agent.

“We are negotiating with various players, that is true, and Ever Banega is among them, as he likes the idea of returning to Sevilla,” Castro told AS.

“We are working to bring in people who already know Spanish football.”

That also appears to include Milan centre-forward Bacca, who was sold by Sevilla two summers ago for €30m.

“We are seeking a striker who can score lots of goals. Bacca is one of the options, seeing as he scored more than 60. I can confirm that we are evaluating his return.”

