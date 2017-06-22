Spalletti hails Borja and Szczesny

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti tried to deflate reports Inter will swoop for Borja Valero and Wojciech Szczesny, but at the same time praised their characteristics.

The new Coach spoke to Sky Sport Italia as he arrived for an awards ceremony.

He was immediately asked about negotiations for €10m-rated Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero.

“Borja is a player we had already tracked at Roma and who Inter were observing before my arrival,” said Spalletti.

“I know that he will change club this summer, but for the moment we are sorted in that area. In any case, he is certainly a player you can rely on.”

What of reports that Spalletti was trying to call ex-Roma goalkeeper Szczesny to join him at Inter?

“Are you trying to make me argue with all my current players? We already have Samir Handanovic, who is very experienced and strong. I’ve already worked with him and I know his quality. For the moment we’ve got him.

“Then obviously Szczesny is a modern player, because he can use his feet and in modern football you need that to start moves from the back.

“We want to do something important this season and we have strong players in the squad, so first of all we’ll take into consideration those we’ve got and who I like.

“Then, looking at Financial Fair Play, we’ll try to improve the squad, focusing on sales first. It might seem as if Juventus, Roma and Napoli are impossible to catch, as it won’t be easy to get an extra nine or 10 victories per year.

“Our objective is to give Inter back the history it deserves.”