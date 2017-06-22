Agent: 'Papu Gomez evaluating'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is targeted by “Lazio and other clubs, but we are working on something new with Atalanta,” said his agent.

The winger was a crucial part in their campaign, helping to secure fourth place in Serie A with a personal best of 16 goals and 12 assists.

He has been in negotiations with both Lazio and Milan, but there could be developments.

“Lazio and other clubs are interested, but we are working on something new,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Sky Sport Italia.

“We spoke to Atalanta and we’re evaluating it.”

It’s reported Atalanta will try to keep Gomez in the squad for next season when entering the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Milan continue to discuss other issues with the Bergamo club, specifically 20-year-old midfielder Matteo Pessina.

“Yes, Pessina could be signed by Atalanta.”