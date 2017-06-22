Everton must increase Brozovic bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly turned down Everton’s €18m offer for Marcelo Brozovic, but would be prepared to sell at €20m plus bonuses.

The Croatia international midfielder is on the market this summer and cost the Nerazzurri €8m from Dinamo Zagreb.

According to Jutarnji, Inter have rejected an initial €18m proposal from the Toffees (approximately £15.8m).

However, they do need to sell by June 30 in order to balance the books for Financial Fair Play.

Therefore, if Everton bump up the offer to €20m (£17.5m) plus bonuses, then a deal could be struck relatively quickly.

The 24-year-old contributed six goals and four assists in 28 competitive games for Inter this season.

He scored six goals in 26 senior caps for his country.

Brozovic has also been linked with Roberto Mancini's Zenit Saint Petersburg.