Cassano meeting with Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano had a meeting with Crotone today to discuss a potential new Serie A experience, though Verona remain the favourites.

The 34-year-old has been out of action for a year following a contract dispute with Sampdoria.

He confirmed that he is ready for a return and wants Serie A football, refusing moves to China and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cassano’s representatives had a meeting with Crotone today to talk about a potential new experience.

Crotone had their first ever top flight campaign in 2016-17 and avoided relegation after a remarkable comeback, surpassing Empoli on the final day of the season.

Cassano would move to Calabria and get to live by the sea, plus it’s fairly close to his hometown of Bari.

However, Verona - who just earned promotion back into Serie A - remain the favourites thanks to the presence of his old Samp teammate Giampaolo Pazzini.