NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Cassano meeting with Crotone
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano had a meeting with Crotone today to discuss a potential new Serie A experience, though Verona remain the favourites.

The 34-year-old has been out of action for a year following a contract dispute with Sampdoria.

He confirmed that he is ready for a return and wants Serie A football, refusing moves to China and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cassano’s representatives had a meeting with Crotone today to talk about a potential new experience.

Crotone had their first ever top flight campaign in 2016-17 and avoided relegation after a remarkable comeback, surpassing Empoli on the final day of the season.

Cassano would move to Calabria and get to live by the sea, plus it’s fairly close to his hometown of Bari.

However, Verona - who just earned promotion back into Serie A - remain the favourites thanks to the presence of his old Samp teammate Giampaolo Pazzini.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies