Juve request Renato Sanches?

By Football Italia staff

According to Mediaset Premium, Juventus have asked Bayern Munich for Renato Sanches on a two-year loan deal with option to buy.

This would be similar to the formula with which the Bianconeri handed Kingsley Coman to Bayern in the summer of 2015.

The Germans did eventually take up their option to buy Coman for €21m two years after the €7m loan began.

Creative midfielder Renato Sanches was a huge investment for the Bundesliga outfit, arriving from Benfica at a cost of €35m.

The 19-year-old managed 25 competitive appearances this season, but few of them in the starting XI and he wants more regular playing time to continue his development.

Now Mediaset Premium claim that Juventus have offered to take the Portugal international for a two-year educational experience.

The two clubs also did a deal for Medhi Benatia, so there’s a strong rapport between them.

Juve are currently negotiating for Douglas Costa and hesitating at the €50m price-tag.