Chelsea to increase Alex Sandro bid

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea, encouraged by recent Juventus comments, are ready to improve their offer for left-back Alex Sandro, claim Sky Sport Italia.

On Wednesday, Bianconeri director Beppe Marotta confirmed they had “received a substantial offer” for the 26-year-old Brazilian.

“We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go, because we don’t keep anyone against their will.

“But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave.”

According to Sky Sport Italia this evening, Chelsea are prepared to lodge an improved bid, having already offered in the region of €60m.