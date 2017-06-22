Inter told Skriniar costs €27m

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio met with Sampdoria tonight, as the Blucerchiati want €27m or €20m plus Gianluca Caprari for Milan Skriniar.

The 22-year-old defender already has seven senior caps, but is currently representing Slovakia at the Under-21 European Championship.

According to multiple reports, Inter director Ausilio was at dinner with Sampdoria lawyer Antonio Romei this evening in Milan.

Sportitalia maintain the demand for Skriniar is either €27m cash or €20m plus striker Caprari, who spent last season on loan at Pescara.

Cristian Ansaldi and Yuto Nagatomo had been mentioned as possible makeweights in the deal, but they no longer appear to be involved.