NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Inter told Skriniar costs €27m
By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio met with Sampdoria tonight, as the Blucerchiati want €27m or €20m plus Gianluca Caprari for Milan Skriniar.

The 22-year-old defender already has seven senior caps, but is currently representing Slovakia at the Under-21 European Championship.

According to multiple reports, Inter director Ausilio was at dinner with Sampdoria lawyer Antonio Romei this evening in Milan.

Sportitalia maintain the demand for Skriniar is either €27m cash or €20m plus striker Caprari, who spent last season on loan at Pescara.

Cristian Ansaldi and Yuto Nagatomo had been mentioned as possible makeweights in the deal, but they no longer appear to be involved.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies