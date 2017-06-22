Napoli seek Celta Vigo's Jonny

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have offered €10m for Celta Vigo left-back Jonny Castro, claim AS, but the asking price is closer to €18m.

The 23-year-old can also play as a centre-back or on the right, so is effectively a bonus buy for Coach Maurizio Sarri and his 4-3-3 formation.

Spanish paper AS suggest that the initial €10m proposal from Napoli is nowhere near the €18m release clause, but the Partenopei are hoping the player can push for a transfer.

His contract runs to 2019 and Jonny spent his entire career with Celta Vigo, but said in December that he was looking for an opportunity to stretch his wings at a bigger club.

After Liverpool turned down the €12.5m offer for Alberto Moreno, Jonny is a creditable option, but Napoli face competition from Sevilla.