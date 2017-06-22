NEWS
Thursday June 22 2017
Conti closer to Milan deal
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti is closer than ever to joining Milan, as Atalanta reportedly lower their demands to €25m.

The right-back, currently representing Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, made it very clear he only wants to join Milan and will reject any other proposal.

The original €30m asking price and the Rossoneri’s €20m offer were too far apart, but Sportitalia and Sky Sport Italia suggest they are finding common ground.

The breakthrough could come over the next few days, as Atalanta are prepared to accept €25m or €23m plus a couple of promising young players on loan.

Goalkeeper Gabriel won’t be in that package deal, as he is on the verge of joining newly-promoted Spal.

