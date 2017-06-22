Borussia Dortmund up for Paredes

By Football Italia staff

Roma want €25m for Leandro Paredes, who turned down Zenit, but there’s interest from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

The Argentina international turns 23 next week and is under contract with the Giallorossi until 2019.

With the change of system to 4-3-3 and the probable arrival of Lorenzo Pellegrini from Sassuolo, Paredes is now believed to be on the market.

Zenit Saint Petersburg and their Coach Roberto Mancini had shown interest in a double deal with Kostas Manolas, but Paredes seems unconvinced by the idea.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Borussia Dortmund may well have greater fortune in pursuing the former Empoli man.

Another candidate would be Juventus, but Roma want €25m and are not eager to lose another of their midfielders to the Bianconeri after Miralem Pjanic.