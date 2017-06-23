Post new comment

Roberto Mancini starts a new chapter of his career in Saint Petersburg, where Luciano Spalletti already found success. With Massimo Carrera’s Spartak Moscow winning the title against all odds, can the Italian takeover of Russian football continue?

Back-to-back third place league finishes may seem like a pretty good record, but not for a team of Zenit’s calibre and quality. Unsurprisingly, Mircea Lucescu was sacked after just one season at the helm of the club, which can be considered as a complete disaster. Putting the league failure aside, Zenit suffered disappointing defeats in the Round of 32 of the Europa League as well as the Last 16 of the Russian Cup.

In all honesty it would be too harsh to put the blame only on the Coach, as the club sold arguably two of its best players without finding any proper replacements during Lucescu’s reign. Hulk departed for China shortly after the Romanian’s appointment, while Axel Witsel followed in January, leaving a gaping hole in the heart of Zenit’s midfield.

While Hulk’s replacement Giuliano showed glimpses of his talent, the Brazilian never really managed to display the same quality and tenacity as his fellow countryman. Despite the loss of Hulk, the Gazprom-owned club was still doing fairly well before the highly-influential Witsel’s departure, which proved to be too much, and team collapsed shortly afterwards.

Considering all this, it is clear that Mancini’s appointment is a sign of the club’s desire to turn their fortunes around and compete on the highest levels once again. While having his critics and unquestionable flaws, Mancio also has the experience and the European pedigree that Zenit so badly need. With Gazprom’s financial powerand Mancini’s reputation, the Russians will be aiming to finally find suitable replacements for Hulk and Witsel, as well as improve their squad even further.

The fact that the Russians have already been linked with established Serie A stars like Roma’s duo Kostas Manolas and Leandro Parades can excite the fans. Missing on the Champions League is a huge loss for the Saint Petersburg-based side, but a Coach of Mancini’s rank can at least partly compensate forthat.

While Mancio can be one of Zenit’s biggest weapons on the transfer market, the ex-Inter bosscan undoubtedly be even more important from a tactical point of view. It’s no coincidence that another Italian – former Juventus assistant manager Carrera - managed to produce a miracle and win the title with a fairly average Spartak Moscow side. Mancini’s unspectacular, but more cautious approach could not just establish the sorely-neededconsistency at Zenit, but might also prove to be the perfect antidote for Carrera’s counter-attacking tactics.

Just like his employers, you could well say that Mancini needs a resurgence himself. After all, the Italian hasn’t really enjoyed any significant success since his time at Manchester City, which ended in 2013. Apart from some individual games, his spells at Galatasaray and Inter can be considered as fairly negative and ended in a similar way, as Mancini’s plans and ambitions were different toboth sides’ policies. The Italian’s bitter experience in recent years shows that being at the helm of an unstable European giant with unrealistically high expectations can be a very tricky and dangerous job.

Zenit’s bad results in recent years mean that the main goal for the upcoming season would be to qualify for the Champions League, which seems like a comfortably achievable task for Mancini. Considering the Russians’ club structure, financial power and overall quality of the squad, it finally seems that Mancio has found the perfect opportunity to resurrect his reputation as one of the best and most respected tacticians in Europe.

